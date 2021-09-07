1st day of school for Newark students, some NJ districts delayed by Ida damage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11004634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brittany Bell has more on the two friends now bonded for life.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- School bells will be ringing again for students in Newark, New Jersey.Newark School Superintendent Roger León will be stopping by Newark Tech High School at 8 a.m. to make sure the first day back for students goes smoothly.Ida is still top of mind and impacting some school districts like in Elizabeth.They will not start the new year school year until next Tuesday.Officials say several school buildings in Elizabeth were damaged by floodwaters last week.Several other school districts also changed their plans, including Paterson.They opted to start the year remotely, and have delayed in-person learning until next Monday.Cresskill Middle and High School in Bergen County will likely not reopen until 2022.But in Newark, schools reopen today after 17 months of virtual and hybrid learning.Masks are required in all New Jersey schools.Newark says this school year the district will focus on developing and nurturing social and emotional skills, and offering support to students to who lost academic ground during the pandemic.Governor Phil Murphy says keeping everyone in school safe is a top priority."Everyone in our school buildings will be masked, students, educators, staff, no exceptions. Educators, as we sit here today, are already at a very high level of vaccination. We think that time frame is a realistic one, and they will be required to have a vaccination and, if not, be subject to multiple tests per week," Murphy said.In the wake of rising COVID cases related to the highly contagious delta variant, Governor Murphy issued a mandate last month requiring all school employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by October 18 or they must undergo weekly testing.