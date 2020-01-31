First Responder Friday: 9/11 First Responder Sal Esposito

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to September 11th First Responder Sal Esposito.
The 62-year-old Staten Island was a machine engineer who spent weeks after the attacks searching and even digging by hand at times.
Now, he is in desperate need of a kidney and is searching for a living donor.
He's on the list for a cadaver kidney, but that could take seven to 10 years to happen.
Esposito lost one brother, Lt. Michael Esposito, during 9/11, and his cousin, firefighter Frank Esposito. His other brother, the FDNY's Joe Esposito, of Rescue 5, also responded to the attacks.
Sal has 15 nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews.
Doctors say anyone can be a living donor and can still lead a very healthy life.
Reach out to liveonny.org or your doctor can help you learn more. Find out about first responders suffering from the effects of 9/11 and how you can help at theraypfeiferfoundation.org.
