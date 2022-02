Video shows burglars who stole $10k from NYC home, police say

EMBED >More News Videos In an exclusive interview, New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses crime that has plagued the city, and at the heart of it, Asians who are often the victims.



FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows two suspects breaking into a Brooklyn home, where they allegedly stole thousands of dollars.It happened Tuesday afternoon near Avenue I and East 49th Street in the Flatlands neighborhood.Police say the suspects broke in through a window. Clear surveillance video shows them walking through the place.The burglars made off with more than $10,000 in cash, two cameras and two watches.Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the thieves.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------