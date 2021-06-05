Passenger arrested after allegedly attempting to breach cockpit during flight out of LAX

LOS ANGELES -- A passenger on a Delta Airlines flight out of Los Angeles was arrested Friday after he allegedly attempted to break into the plane's cockpit mid-flight.

Delta says crew and passengers held down the man, and he was not able to breach the cockpit. Video from the incident shows multiple people surrounding the man on the floor as his hands and feet were tied.

The man is then dragged to the back by a crewmember and passengers.

In the video, a man can be heard yelling "stop the plane" repeatedly.

The plane took off from LAX and was headed to Nashville, but was diverted to Albuquerque because of the incident. Delta officials say the plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by local police and the FBI.

In audio from the pilot's emergency call to air traffic control, the pilot can be heard saying the passenger had been restrained.

"Is there still a struggle going?" air traffic control asks.

"Uh, he is restrained now Delta 386," the pilot responds.

Delta says the plane has left for Nashville.

