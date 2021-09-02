Weather

Massive flooding across the area, State of Emergency in NJ

Newark hit with massive flooding from Ida's remnants

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The storms turned deadly as a Flash Flood Emergency was issued across New York City and northern New Jersey as remnants from Ida walloped the Tri-State.

As intense flooding was reported across New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

Murphy said the state will use every resource at its disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans.

The mayor of Passaic said one person drowned inside their vehicle due to flooding on Passaic Avenue and Lakawanna Place. The rest of the people in the car were rescued and treated on the scene.

Paterson Public Schools announced they will be closed Thursday due to severe storms and flooding.

TRANSPORTATION DELAYS

All NJ Transit rail service on the Northeast Corridor, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail Line, was suspended due to weather-related issues.

Meanwhile in NYC, the MTA said train service is extremely limited, if not even suspended, because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region.

LIRR service is suspended in both directions between Penn & Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal & Jamaica, and on the Port Washington Branch.


On Metro-North, Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Line service out of Grand Central Terminal is suspended. Customers are advised not to travel if possible.

CAR RESCUES

Several people had to be rescued after driving into flooded roads.


At least a dozen vehicles were under water on Bronx River Parkway.


AIRPORT FLOODING


Air Traffic Control at Newark Airport had to be temporarily evacuated due to flooding and New Jersey Transit and Amtrak rail service to the airport was suspended.

All flight activity is currently suspended and travelers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight & service resumption information.

Video captured massive flooding at Newark Airport.



RELATED | Monster tornado hammers South Jersey, destroys homes
Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell, NJ on September 1, 2021.


