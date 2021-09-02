NYC National Weather Service issues first Flash Flood Emergency; wettest hour ever in Central Park

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a night unlike any other in the history of New York area weather.The National Weather Service Office serving New York City said Wednesday evening this was the first time this office has ever had to issue a Flash Flood Emergency, on a night in which Manhattan's Central Park saw the most amount of rain ever to fall in a single hour.The first Flash Flood Emergency ever issued by the New York office came Wednesday evening for Northeast New Jersey, which was followed by the second one ever put out by the New York City office, covering New York City itself."To be clear... this particular warning for NYC is the second time we've ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It's the first one for NYC). The first time we've issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey an hour ago, the weather service, based in Upton, said in a tweet.A Flash Flood Emergency advises people to move immediately to higher ground, and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.Central Park observed 3.15 inches of rain in one hour, from 8:51 pm to 9:51 pm. That would make it the wettest hour in New York City record-keeping, dating back to 1870. It smashed a record set just last month, on the night of Aug. 22, when between 10 and 11 p.m., Central Park saw 1.94 inches.Between Philadelphia and the Tri-State area, the remnants of Hurricane Ida have unleashed flash flooding, tornado watches and warnings and historic amounts of rain in an unprecedented evening of severe weather.