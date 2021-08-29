Tracking Ida: Flash Flood Watch for New York City, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ida may no longer be a hurricane but the remnants are still going strong. They will merge with a cold front as it moves into the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing tropical flooding rain to our area.The New York City and Tri-State area will likely see the heaviest rain and the highest chance for flash flooding starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.As the heavy rain from Ida moves from the Tennessee Valley into the Northeast over the next 48 hours, a widespread swath of 2-5 inches of rain is possible, and even 6 inches in some spots.The models have been up and down about where exactly the heaviest rainfall will be. The cold front will get wrapped up with the remnants of Ida and move up and down. That will lift some of the heaviest rain over our area.By dawn on Wednesday, rain should be falling across a good portion of the New York City area.The heaviest rain waits until the afternoon hours to arrive, and then doesn't let up.We're not expecting many severe storms but more solid rain. The rain will keep falling until around lunchtime on Thursday.Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just to the southwest of Grand Isle around noon Sunday. Ida's maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph. The highest wind gust reported was 172 mph at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.----------Have weather photos or video to share with Eyewitness News?Please fill out the form below to submit.By filling out the form below, you confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner; or that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent; or that you own, purchased or otherwise legally obtained the rights to the image/video. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use.