Tracking Ida: Flash Flood Watch for New York City, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact

By Eyewitness News
Tracking Ida: Tri-State can expect a lot of rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ida may no longer be a hurricane but the remnants are still going strong. They will merge with a cold front as it moves into the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing tropical flooding rain to our area.

The New York City and Tri-State area will likely see the heaviest rain and the highest chance for flash flooding starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

ALERT: A flash flood watch issued for New York City and the Tri-State area



As the heavy rain from Ida moves from the Tennessee Valley into the Northeast over the next 48 hours, a widespread swath of 2-5 inches of rain is possible, and even 6 inches in some spots.

The models have been up and down about where exactly the heaviest rainfall will be. The cold front will get wrapped up with the remnants of Ida and move up and down. That will lift some of the heaviest rain over our area.

By dawn on Wednesday, rain should be falling across a good portion of the New York City area.

The heaviest rain waits until the afternoon hours to arrive, and then doesn't let up.

We're not expecting many severe storms but more solid rain. The rain will keep falling until around lunchtime on Thursday.



Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just to the southwest of Grand Isle around noon Sunday. Ida's maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph. The highest wind gust reported was 172 mph at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.


