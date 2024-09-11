September 11 Day of Service volunteers help rebuild a home destroyed by Hurricane Ida

GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- It's been three years since Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction in our area and the damage was so intense that many people are still rebuilding their homes.

That includes homeowners in Westchester County where communities were inundated by floodwater.

Pascal Amoah isn't a construction worker, but he wore a hard hat and vest Wednesday to rebuild his house with the help of many others.

Pictures show what his home in Greenburgh once looked like, but it all changed the night Hurricane Ida struck back in 2021.

"I can tell you it was one of the most terrible times in my life because I've never experienced that before," Amoah said.

Pascal had seconds to evacuate his two kids and carry his pregnant wife to safety. Everything was destroyed and the house was torn down.

The Fuller Center for Housing, a nonprofit organization that helps homeowners recover from devastating flooding, stepped in, helping with labor and materials.

But each September 11th, the organization hosts a build-a-thon, enlisting volunteers for a day of service.

"I challenge every company to come out and just give us a day and help move another homeowner closer to having a home, flood resilient," said the Fuller Center's Jim Killoran.

On Wednesday the small army of two dozen volunteers giving back were from OLA Consulting Engineers.

"Right from the interview process, we start talking about some of the things we do for the community and people just are all in," said volunteer Pat Lynch.

"We spend so much time at desks and computers and even on project sites, but we don't get our hands dirty and this is a nice way to get our hands dirty for a good reason to help out a family who needs it," said volunteer Matt Amicone.

That is why Amoah got choked up.

"I'm happy they are here to help us rebuild, you have no idea how grateful I am for them coming here supporting us with their time and expertise skills," said Amoah.

It is a remarkable turnaround three long years in the making. After a nightmare storm, Pascal is hoping to move into his dream home by the end of this year.

Names of victims are read during the commemoration ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York.

