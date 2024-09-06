Families of 9/11 victims to gather in Lower Manhattan for annual remembrance ceremony

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will host its annual commemoration ceremony to observe the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, honoring the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those killed in the February 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.

The September 11 commemoration on Wednesday is for family members of the victims, who are invited as always to participate in this year's reading of the names.

Organizers said the main focus of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum remains the annual commemoration ceremony as family members gather on the Memorial plaza to remember their loved ones.

Throughout the ceremony, six moments of silence will be observed, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

Eyewitness News will have live coverage of the remembrance of the victims. Bill Ritter will once again anchor our coverage on Channel 7 and streaming on all of our ABC7NY platforms beginning at 8:25 a.m.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

-8:30 a.m. - Program begins

-8:46 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time AA Flight 11 struck North Tower)

-Families of victims of 2001 and 1993 attacks will begin reading the names in pairs.

-9:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time UA Flight 175 struck South Tower)

-Reading of names continues

-9:37 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time AA Flight 77 struck the Pentagon)

-Reading of names continues

-9:59 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the South Tower)

-Reading of names continues

-10:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time UA Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania)

-Reading of names continues

-10:28 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the North Tower)

-Reading of names continues to conclusion

A complete list of the names of the 2,983 victims of the 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93, along with the victims of the 1993 WTC bombing that are inscribed on the Memorial can be found on the memorial's website.

