9/11: WABC's 5 p.m. newscast on the day of the 2001 attacks in New York City

AS IT AIRED: The 5 pm. Eyewitness News from Sept. 11, 2001

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Even now, so many years later, we will never forget. And we will never stop honoring those who died and the heroic first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, both at the scene in Lower Manhattan and those who have suffered and died from a 9/11-related illness.

Each year, New York City and millions around the country commemorate 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, and reading the names of those who perished.

Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months, and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics, and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.


The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration, and concern.

