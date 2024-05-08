WABC-TV unveils memorial locker honoring longtime friend, colleague and photojournalist, Todd Pierce

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The ABC 7 New York family came together on Tuesday to honor our longtime friend and colleague, Todd Pierce.
A talented and creative photojournalist, Todd was part of the Eyewitness News team for more than two decades.
In remembrance of him, the WABC-TV family memorialized Todd's locker, a place where he kept his gear and many personal items.
His wife Shelley and daughter Sarah were there for the unveiling ceremony.
Todd died in February of 2023 after a long battle with a 9/11-related cancer. He was Ground Zero for days covering the attacks.
He was just 57 years old.
While we miss Todd, the Eyewitness News family is grateful that we will now get to see this special memory of him every day.
