Todd was at Ground Zero for days covering the attacks. Bill Ritter reports.

In memory of Todd Pierce, WABC photographer who died of 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, we remember our dear friend and colleague, photographer Todd Pierce.

Todd died in February of 2023 after a long battle with a 9/11-related cancer.

He was at Ground Zero for days covering the attacks.

Todd covered some of the biggest and most important stories we have done at Eyewitness News. His talent, professionalism, his sense of humor, wide smile, and most importantly -- his big heart -- touched us all.

Todd is survived by his wife and daughter. He was 57 years old.

