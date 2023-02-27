Eyewitness News remembers photographer Todd Pierce

Our dear friend and colleague, photographer Todd Pierce, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our Eyewitness News family has suffered a terrible loss.

This weekend we learned that our dear friend and colleague, photographer Todd Pierce, passed away from a long battle with cancer.

Todd was a part of our Eyewitness News family for over two decades.

His talent, professionalism, his sense of humor, wide smile, and most importantly, his big heart touched us all.

Todd is survived by his wife and daughter.

We express our sincere condolences and our thoughts are with them.

We are all devastated by his loss and want his family to know how loved and respected Todd was to us.

Todd Pierce was 57 years old.