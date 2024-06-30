Second highest-ranking Long Island police officer dies of 9/11-related cancer

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- One of Long Island's highest-ranking police officers has died of a September 11th-related cancer.
Kevin Canavan passed away on Sunday morning. Canavan was Nassau County's Chief of Patrol, the second-highest-ranking uniformed officer in the department.
Canavan spent 39 years on the force.
He worked until the end, consulting just a few weeks ago from his hospital bed on security plans for the Cricket World Cup.
