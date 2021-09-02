Massive flooding across the area, State of Emergency in NJ & NYC

The heavy rain in a short period of time sparked widespread flash flooding, stranding drivers, flooding subways, and grounding planes.
Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in New York City due to the historic weather event bringing brutal flooding and dangerous conditions to the roads.
Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey's 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads.
Murphy said the state will use every resource at its disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans.
The mayor of Passaic said one person drowned inside their vehicle due to flooding on Passaic Avenue and Lakawanna Place. The rest of the people in the car were rescued and treated on the scene.
Paterson Public Schools and several other districts announced they will be closed or opening late Thursday due to severe storms and flooding.
New Jersey state offices will also have a three-hour delayed opening on Thursday.
In New York City, de Blasio said the five boroughs were facing a serious situation for the next few hours, urging people to stay off roads as thoroughfares and highways have turned into rivers.
He said that first responders are getting people off subway trains that are stuck now, and that problems are likely to linger into Thursday morning.
TRANSPORTATION DELAYS
All NJ Transit rail service on the Northeast Corridor, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail Line, was suspended due to weather-related issues.
Meanwhile in NYC, the MTA said train service is extremely limited, if not even suspended, because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region.
LIRR service is suspended in both directions between Penn & Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal & Jamaica, and on the Port Washington Branch.
On Metro-North, Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Line service out of Grand Central Terminal is suspended. Customers are advised not to travel if possible.
CAR RESCUES
Several people had to be rescued after driving into flooded roads.
This pickup truck just blew thru the barricade, firefighter tried to stop him, and now he’s stuck. Watched his truck literally start floating and spin in the water. In Lodi. pic.twitter.com/rvk0ODHAV4— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 2, 2021
At least a dozen vehicles were under water on Bronx River Parkway.
AIRPORT FLOODING
Air Traffic Control at Newark Airport had to be temporarily evacuated due to flooding and New Jersey Transit and Amtrak rail service to the airport was suspended.
All flight activity is currently suspended and travelers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight & service resumption information.
IMPACT ON SPORTS
Rain made its way on to the indoor court at the tennis center during the U.S. Open. The roof was closed but the wind-swept rain still made it inside.
As fans left the tennis center, they had to make their way through knee-deep floodwaters.
And at Yankee Stadium, the outfield was pictured completely under water. Fortunately the Yankees were playing in California during the severe weather.
The outfield is underwater at the Stadium. pic.twitter.com/o645vwwtON— Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) September 2, 2021
HISTORY MADE IN NYC
The National Weather Service Office serving New York City said Wednesday evening this was the first time this office has ever had to issue a Flash Flood Emergency, on a night in which Manhattan's Central Park saw the most amount of rain ever to fall in a single hour.
The first Flash Flood Emergency ever issued by the New York office came Wednesday evening for Northeast New Jersey, which was followed by the second one ever put out by the New York City office, covering New York City itself.
Central Park observed 3.15 inches of rain in one hour, from 8:51 pm to 9:51 pm. That would make it the wettest hour in New York City record-keeping, dating back to 1870. It smashed a record set just last month, on the night of Aug. 22, when between 10 and 11 p.m., Central Park saw 1.94 inches.
