Funeral services to be held in Brooklyn for last Florida collapse victim

54-year-old Estelle Hedaya, who moved to Florida in 2015 to begin a new chapter in her life, was identified as the 98th and final victim in the Surfside, Fla., collapse.
Her body will be returned to Midwood, Brooklyn, where her family lives, as early as today for her funeral.
Hedaya's remains were still in the custody of the county Medical Examiner's Office Monday afternoon, which could delay the services.
After Hedaya's identification, investigators have no more missing person cases to pursue from the collapse.
The site of the June 24 collapse at the oceanside Champlain Towers South has been mostly swept flat, the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse. Although forensic scientists and rabbis are still at work, including examining the debris at the warehouse, seeking to recover any additional remains and personal items.
In the end, crews found no evidence that anyone who was found dead had survived the initial collapse, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky has said.
Search teams spent weeks battling the hazards of the rubble, including an unstable portion of the building that teetered above, a recurring fire and Florida's stifling summer heat and thunderstorms.
They went through more than 14,000 tons (13,000 metric tonnes) of broken concrete and rebar before finally declaring the mission complete.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
