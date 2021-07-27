Funeral services to be held in Brooklyn for last Florida collapse victim

EMBED <>More Videos

Funeral to be held in Brooklyn for last Florida collapse victim

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Funeral services will be as early as today in Brooklyn for the final Florida collapse victim.

54-year-old Estelle Hedaya, who moved to Florida in 2015 to begin a new chapter in her life, was identified as the 98th and final victim in the Surfside, Fla., collapse.

Her body will be returned to Midwood, Brooklyn, where her family lives, as early as today for her funeral.

Hedaya's remains were still in the custody of the county Medical Examiner's Office Monday afternoon, which could delay the services.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18.



After Hedaya's identification, investigators have no more missing person cases to pursue from the collapse.

The site of the June 24 collapse at the oceanside Champlain Towers South has been mostly swept flat, the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse. Although forensic scientists and rabbis are still at work, including examining the debris at the warehouse, seeking to recover any additional remains and personal items.

In the end, crews found no evidence that anyone who was found dead had survived the initial collapse, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky has said.



Search teams spent weeks battling the hazards of the rubble, including an unstable portion of the building that teetered above, a recurring fire and Florida's stifling summer heat and thunderstorms.

They went through more than 14,000 tons (13,000 metric tonnes) of broken concrete and rebar before finally declaring the mission complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | 5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

Police said a car traveling on Montauk Highway in Quogue veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into another vehicle.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynmidwoodcollapse
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Olympic champion Simone Biles out of team finals
Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing | LIVE
Man stabbed in dispute outside Midtown Manhattan strip club
Arrest made in string of lewd incidents in NYC subway system
Lifeguard may have been bitten by shark at Jones Beach
AccuWeather: Dry heat & sunny
Suspect sought in anti-Muslim attacks in Queens
Show More
Uber driver, his passengers among 5 killed in Long Island crash
Search on for thieves after restaurant workers' scooters stolen
5 unvaccinated nypd officers hospitalized, 'some quite serious'
COVID Updates: US could see 4,000 deaths per day by October
Koreas agree to restore communication channels, improve ties
More TOP STORIES News