reopen ny

Reopen NY: New York keeping tabs on travelers escaping pandemic from other states

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he is "fearful" of people traveling from other states to New York to escape the pandemic.

He singled out Florida, whose case rate continues to increase.

"Florida has a serious problem with the number of ICU beds that are being occupied," Cuomo said during a conference call.

Cuomo says he is keeping a close eye on other states with high infection rates.

"We're also watching how many people are actually coming to New York from those states," Cuomo said.

Florida reported 4,049 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking three straight days of record-breaking numbers. The state is now now up to 93,797 total confirmed cases and 3,144 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

The governor said he will act accordingly if a large number of people start to make their way toward New York.

"So if we start to see a large influx of people coming from one of the states that has a high transmission rate, that would be a cause for concern," he said. "And we're watching it day to day there's no deadline on it. You know, we're reacting to the facts as they develop."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityfloridahealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Coronavirus Updates: New York City businesses prep for Phase 2
Yankees, Mets moving spring training from Florida to New York
US cruise lines not sailing till mid-September
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump fires U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Yankees, Mets moving spring training from Florida to New York
Coronavirus Updates: New York City businesses prep for Phase 2
Coronavirus linked to dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in NYC
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
2 years since Junior's murder; would've graduated charter school
Show More
NYC parks will be renamed in solidarity with Black community
Tires found slashed on 9 police cars in NJ
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
NJ portal bridge to be fully funded by federal government
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
More TOP STORIES News