FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire is burning through a store in Flushing, Queens.The fire broke out in the one-story store on Main Street just before 6:10 a.m. Thursday.No injuries have been reported.Normally busy streets in downtown Flushing are closed as firefighters battle the flames.Number 7 subway trains are not stopping at the Flushing-Main St station.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------