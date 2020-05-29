Foley Square protest planned Friday following George Floyd police custody death

The rally in Foley Square is set for Friday at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, protesters angry about the death of George Floyd defied the city's prohibition on public gatherings and staged a chaotic rally in Union Square.
There were some extremely emotional moments for protesters, who faced off with officers enforcing social distancing rules.
The NYPD says at least 70 of them were either arrested or summonsed, many for not maintaining social distance.
Burning trash cans were one of the many signs of the frustrations.
Thursday's protest began in Union Square with Black Lives Matter protesters.
That was broken up and the protest then picked up at Foley Square, the site planned for Friday's rally.
Gwen Carr, whose son, Eric Garner, died while in police custody, is expected to attend.
"This is just opening up an old wound and pouring salt into it," Carr said on Thursday. "The police officers come into our neighborhoods to brutalize, terrorize, and murder our children, and we have done nothing."
The NYPD claims some of their officers were injured in Thursday's demonstrations.
They also claim one person tried to grab the gun of a deputy inspector.
The officers were not seriously hurt.
The mayor of Minneapolis has called for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of the handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.
Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. The footage recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement. The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said if Floyd was white, he would be alive right now.
I’ve seen the video. I am horrified. George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight and the man who killed him was a police officer — and that officer didn't seem to care at all that he was taking a man's life.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 28, 2020
If George was white, he would be alive right now.
At least two of the officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been investigated for previous violent incidents.
The four officers have been fired, but so far no criminal charges have been filed against any of them.
