Union Square protest leads to dozens of arrests following George Floyd police custody death

Dozens of people started gathering Thursday evening in Manhattan as rioters turned violent in Minneapolis, calling for the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest to be charged in his death.
Some of the protesters in Union Square scuffled with police and even threw bottles before moving further south near City Hall.
One officer was injured when someone threw a trashcan, but the officer is expected to be OK.
That person was taken into custody at 14th Street and 6th Avenue.
One individual attempted to take a gun from an officer's holster while another officer was punched in the face.
Police said "violent" individuals were spitting all over cops.
"We are people, let's just start there, I've been going to these protests since I was 14 years old, and I haven't seen any change, my heart hurts, my soul hurts because I've been seeing my people die on video," one protester said. "That hurts, I don't think you all understand how much that hurts."
The mayor of Minneapolis called for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of the handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.
Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. The footage recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement. The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said if Floyd was white, he would be alive right now.
I’ve seen the video. I am horrified. George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight and the man who killed him was a police officer — and that officer didn't seem to care at all that he was taking a man's life.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 28, 2020
If George was white, he would be alive right now.
At least two of the officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been investigated for previous violent incidents.
The four officers have been fired, but so far no criminal charges have been filed against any of them.
