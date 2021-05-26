Disney joins Food Bank for NYC to help give out food at Lincoln Center

The Food Bank for New York City held its third pop-up distribution event.
Bags of food were given to 500 households at Lincoln Center. Musicians from the Juilliard School also performed.
Employees from Disney helped give out the food.
The Food Bank of NYC says an estimated 1.6 million New York City residents are experiencing food insecurity.
Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.
TRENDING: 'Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation' coming to the NYC stage this fall
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip