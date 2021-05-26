Society

Disney joins Food Bank for NYC to help give out food at Lincoln Center

Disney employees help give out food to those in need

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a special giveaway on Wednesday for people still needing help with food.

The Food Bank for New York City held its third pop-up distribution event.

Bags of food were given to 500 households at Lincoln Center. Musicians from the Juilliard School also performed.



Employees from Disney helped give out the food.

The Food Bank of NYC says an estimated 1.6 million New York City residents are experiencing food insecurity.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

