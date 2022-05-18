Enjoy a rockin' good breakfast at this California restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. -- Are you a fan of rock and roll? Do you love a hearty breakfast?If you said yes to both, you're in luck.Benaddiction in Central California's city of Fresno lets you enjoy both at the same time.Every dish is named after a song, from the 'Hotel California', a pork chorizo hash with avocado, fried eggs and blackened aioli served with an English muffin, to the 'Kokomo', which is basically a pineapple upside-down pancake with a hint of pina colada.Vintage rock concert posters fill the wall so diners first soak in the setting before sitting down.Benaddiction also makes burgers, sandwiches and wraps, named after rappers.In the video above, reporter Dale Yurong visits the restaurant to try out a truly rockin' good breakfast.