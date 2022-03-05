Group attacks food delivery worker, victim struck on head with baseball bat

Police said the 29-year-old victim was approached by the group on Saint Nicholas Avenue in the Washington Heights section around 9:15 p.m.
One of the suspects struck him on the head with a baseball bat while a second struck him with a stick.
The victim ran into the building to escape the attack.
He was was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time and did not require any medical attention at the scene.
One of the suspects then struck his bike several times with the baseball bat.
Police are investigating and, so far, no arrests have been made.
