Group attacks food delivery worker, victim struck on head with baseball bat

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Group attacks food delivery worker with baseball bat

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A food delivery worker was struck in the head with a baseball bat during an attack from as many as eight people in Manhattan Tuesday.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was approached by the group on Saint Nicholas Avenue in the Washington Heights section around 9:15 p.m.

One of the suspects struck him on the head with a baseball bat while a second struck him with a stick.

The victim ran into the building to escape the attack.

He was was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time and did not require any medical attention at the scene.

One of the suspects then struck his bike several times with the baseball bat.

Police are investigating and, so far, no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Mayor Eric Adams says Key to NYC, public school masks mandate both end on Monday
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza reports that both mandates will end on Monday, March 7.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsmanhattannew york cityattackfooddelivery service
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
Family of woman accused of faked 2016 kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
AccuWeather: Limited sun Saturday
5 people injured in fast-moving Queens fire
NYC ending school mask rules, vaccine requirement for businesses
College student's Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online
2 female passengers killed, driver survives fiery FDR Drive crash
Show More
How you can help Ukraine
NJ warehouse dedicated to shipping supplies to Ukraine
NYRR 5K to honor two slain police officers
LI teacher accused of raping teenage girl appears in court
Thinking about quitting? Expert offers tips amid Great Resignation
More TOP STORIES News