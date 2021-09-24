Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper.

EMBED <>More Videos

Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper.

Newport, Del -- Joey Thuet, a retired Delaware state trooper, says his customers are a blessing to his whole team.

He started Joey T's food truck about six months ago and business is booming. He figured with his time off, what better time to open up a food truck.


He sells breakfast food; sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches are his most popular item.
"Sometimes they tell me I'm making them gain weight, and I tell them don't blame us, don't blame Joey T's on your addiction," said Thuet.


Joey T's | Facebook
1401 East Newport Pike, Newport, Del.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
Machete attack at NJ Walmart leaves man injured
8 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized with COVID-19
59th New York Film Festival gets underway in NYC
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of overdose, autopsy finds
'The View' hosts test positive for COVID moments before VP interview
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
AccuWeather: A pleasant weekend
Show More
Driveway vigil planned for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Royal Surprise: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit NYC school
China says all crypto transactions illegal; Bitcoin tumbles
More TOP STORIES News