Food & Drink

Thanksgiving 2019: Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals

A new survey reveals the least popular items on the Thanksgiving dinner table and the winner is: cranberry sauce.

Instacart conducted an online survey with The Harris Poll, asking more than 2,000 Americans how they feel about Thanksgiving.

Twenty-nine percent of people say they don't like cranberry sauce but eat it anyway.

Green bean casserole comes in second.

Twenty-two percent of those asked eat sweet potatoes even though they don't like it and 21% of folks don't even like pumpkin pie.

The biggest dislike was definitely cranberry sauce, nearly half of those surveyed said it was "disgusting."

The top offenders are:
  • Canned cranberry sauce (29%)

  • Green bean casserole (24%)

  • Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)

  • Pumpkin pie (21%)

  • Turkey (19%)


And when the big meal is all said and done... leftovers are the go-to right? Not so fast.

According to the study, 23% of Americans are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers. Millennials are anti-leftovers! 32% of Millennials say they are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfoodthanksgiving
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter hurt while battling NJ fire, large home gutted
Brooklyn man charged with providing material support to ISIS
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything you need to know
CeFaan Kim's hilarious attempt at pumpkin pie
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, LI man arrested
Wag dog walker arrested after allegedly stealing from client's home
Show More
AccuWeather: Showers and breezy
Will they fly? Wind threatens Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons
EMT who suffered stroke leaves hospital in time for Thanksgiving
NJ hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Fire burns through restaurant, apartments in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News