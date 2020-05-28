coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Bronx borough president hosts grocery giveaway for NYCHA residents

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- The Bronx borough president will be hosting a grocery giveaway to people in need.

It will happen at the Moore Houses in Lindenhurst on Thursday.

Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. will be giving out food from Fresh Direct to NYCHA residents.

Diaz will also be joined by several other lawmakers.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc newsdonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC tanning salon to reopen today, defying guidelines
COVID fueled NYC budget deficit could lead to police, teacher layoffs
Cheers for teen released from SI hospital after MIS-C battle
Giant memorial mural pays tribute to COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
UConn student accused of deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
NYC tanning salon to reopen today, defying guidelines
New legislation would give NYC restaurants more room to serve outside
AccuWeather: Clouds, humidity, spotty showers
Owners of NJ gym that reopened early sue state
More guidance expected on reopening NJ churches, graduations
Show More
Video: Man drags crash victim out of burning car
No summer reopening for one of Morey's Piers in Wildwood
Cheers for teen released from SI hospital after MIS-C battle
Stabbing caught on camera in Bushwick, Brooklyn
George Floyd's death draws comparisons to Eric Garner case
More TOP STORIES News