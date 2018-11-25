Carnegie Deli making a comeback in Lower Manhattan pop-up

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --The Carnegie Deli is making a comeback!
The iconic deli is about to reopen as a pop-up in Lower Manhattan.
From December 1st- December 8th, customers hungry to sink their teeth into nostalgia and colossal sandwiches can indulge at the temporary location in NoLIta.
The world-famous deli closed its 7th Avenue location in 2016 after 79 years in business.
The revival is part of a promotion for the television series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'
