Caught on video: Mice scurry through Just Salad at 30 Rock food court

The CEO of Just Salad is speaking out after a passerby spotted multiple mice running around the chain's Rockefeller Plaza location.Eli Colon said he spotted at least six mice running through the restaurant located in the basement food court around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.Colon said he spotted the rodents running around the empty store after eating at a different restaurant in the same food court.Just Salad CEO & Founder Nick Kenner released the following statement:The restaurant was last inspected on Oct. 30. Although it received an A grade, a critical violation was noted due to "evidence of mice present in the facility's food and/or non-food areas."----------