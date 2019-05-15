Food & Drink

Nestle Toll House Cafe gives away free cookies for National Chocolate Chip Day

Wednesday is National Chocolate Chip Day, and Nestle Toll House Cafe is celebrating with free cookies.



The store is making the offer to anyone who comes to one of their cafe locations on May 15 while supplies last.

In honor of the day, Nestle's also attempting the world record for longest line of cookies.

And Nestle not the only retailer with a Choclate Chip Day promotion: Potbelly Sandwich Shop, which started in Chicago but now has locations around the country, is offering a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie with purchase.



SEE ALSO: Oreo introduces four new flavors including Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcookiesfree foodfree stuffdealschocolate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News