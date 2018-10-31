Halloween candy is like a box of chocolates...you never know which one you're going to get. And sometimes, you felt a little more tricked than treated as a child.According to a recent survey commissioned by Reese's, 90 percent of Americans say they have traded or wish they could have traded their unwanted candy on Halloween.Furthermore, four out of five Americans either have traded or would like to trade candy they didn't like for a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.Their methodology? An online survey among more 1,276 U.S. adults 18 and older, who have gone trick-or-treating at some point in their lives.Reese's Peanut Butter Cups happen to be the number-one Halloween candy. And so, Reese's has come up with a solution.People who do not like the Halloween candy they receive after a night of trick-or-treating can now exchange the candy for a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.Reese's created a special vending machine, called the "candy converter," designed just for this exchange.It made its debut at the Tarrytown Annual Halloween Parade, and it is headed to New York City Wednesday night.Reese's will exchange up to 10,000 cups.It will be set up Wednesday on Fifth Avenue, outside Washington Square Park from 4 p.m . to 9 p.m.----------