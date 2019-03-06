Food & Drink

Heinz introduces two mayo mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust

EMBED <>More Videos

Heinz launches new condiment combinations: as seen on Action News at 5 a.m., March 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- Last year, Heinz kicked things up a notch with their blend of mayonnaise and ketchup. But now mayo lovers will have even more options.

The company is launching two new creations:

Heinz Mayocue sauce, a tasty combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce.

Heinz Mayomust sauce, a delicious mashup of mayonnaise and mustard.

"Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years," said Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for the HEINZ brand. "First with MAYOCHUP sauce and now with MAYOCUE and MAYOMUST sauces, we're taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!"

The sauces are sold in 16.5oz bottles for roughly $3.49.

Customers will see them on store shelves this spring.
