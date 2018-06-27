HOLIDAY RECIPES

Holiday recipes: Jeff Smith's deviled eggs

Watch Jeff Smith make his deviled eggs. (WABC)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Jeff Smith's holiday recipe: deviled eggs. See the recipe below.

Ingredients
6 Eggs
1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
1 Teaspoon White Vinegar
1 Teaspoon Mustard
Salt
Pepper
Paprika

Directions
Hard boil or steam eggs. Steaming works great because the eggs are a little easier to peel!

Peel the shell from the eggs.

Gently cut into eggs lengthwise with a sharp knife until you feel resistance. This is the yolk! Cut all the way around (but not cutting into yolk) until egg halves split apart. Whole yolk should easily be removed and set aside in a bowl.

Gently mash the yolks with a fork. Add the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, as well as salt, pepper, and paprika to taste. Mix until fluffy. This will be your deviled egg filling. Feel free to add more mayonnaise if the mixture feels too thick!

Fill the egg halves with the mixture. For fancy presentation, use a pastry bag! You can make a pastry bag by cutting the corner off of a small ziplock bag and inserting a pastry tip.

The deviled eggs taste great plain, but feel free to get creative and add toppings like bits of bacon or chopped vegetables. They are a great, easy appetizer as we head into the holiday season!

Check out the video above to see how Jeff Smith makes his deviled eggs.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!

