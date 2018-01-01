Eyewitness News Chefs: Holiday Recipes

Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
Check out holiday recipes from your favorite Eyewitness News anchors and reporters.
More Stories
Lee Golderg's 'Pudocee' Trifle
Watch Shirleen Allicot make her beef jerky fried rice
David Novarro's 3 squash soup
Bill Ritter's berry good smoothie
Jeff Smith's deviled eggs
Shannon Sohn's Pagash (Polish pizza)
Heather O'Rourke's 'Turkey Cheeseball'
Tips, tricks to baking perfect pies from scratch
13 must-try Thanksgiving recipe ideas
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe by state
Shirleen Allicot's beef jerky fried rice
Lucy Yang's favorite chocolate chip cookies
N.J. Burkett's Pasta e Fagioli
Ryan Field's 'Famous Field Macaroni Casserole'
Ken Rosato's Feast of Seven Fishes
Lucy Yang's Mom's apple cake
Lee Goldberg's candy gobblers
Show More