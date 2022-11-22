NYC-inspired gingerbread creations on display at the Museum of the City of New York

Holiday cheer and New York City pride are combined in a tasty display of gingerbread landscapes at the Museum of the City of New York. Kemberly Richardson has more.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Holiday cheer and New York City pride are combined in a tasty display of gingerbread landscapes at the Museum of the City of New York.

The MCNY hosted its first-ever gingerbread competition and invited top bakeries and local bakers from across the city to create gingerbread displays that represent their respective neighborhoods in the 'Great Borough Bake-Off.'

The edible creations had to be less than 3 feet tall, weigh less than 50 pounds, and must be made with at least 75% of gingerbread.

Prominent New York City-based bakers and restaurant owners judged the final designs.

Prizes were awarded for multiple categories like Most Creative, Good Enough to Eat, and Most Representative of Their Neighborhood.

Sherry Kozlowski is an amateur baker from Astoria, Queens, and is one of the seven finalists in the competition.

She created her gingerbread display to reflect some of her favorite local shops and eateries down to the smallest details like building fire escapes.

"I included Gino's Pizzeria cause that's my Thursday night go-to," Kozlowski said. "I included Sal, Chris and Charlie's. Best subs in New York City, Ada far as I'm concerned."

Another contestant gave a nod to Brooklyn with two classic brownstones and the Bronx represented by a pastry shop on Arthur Avenue.

Another entry from Queens complete with Silver Cup Studios, the 7 train, and graffiti on a building made of chiclets cut in half.

"We have one person who is an architect who turned into a baker, it's amazing to see how people changed their careers during Covid and are now expressing themselves, creating through gingerbread," said Whitney Donhauser from the Museum of City of New York.

The Winter themed gingerbread extravaganza will be on display to the public through January 8.

