Lucy Yang shows you how to make an edible floral bouquet for Mother's Day

Lucy Yang Image
By WABC logo
Saturday, May 13, 2023 2:45AM

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mothers love flowers, but what if you give her flowers in a decadent, delicious chocolate mousse? Double win!

This is an amazing hack for mousse without dairy, eggs, or cooking. Plus, it is a fraction of the calories, much healthier, and super adorable - a win in every universe.

Recipe:

Drain and pat dry a container of tofu. Make sure it's silken. They usually come in 17oz containers.

Melt about 8oz of very good chocolate. I like dark Belgium.

A pour of maple syrup. Not too much.

Vanilla

Pinch of salt

This is a one-blend wonder. Put everything into the blender and mix it up. You might have to scrape down the sides a few times.

Now to the arts and crafts. Use your imagination. I bought cute planter containers from the dollar store. They have holes on the bottom, so I added a layer of cookies

Next, fill with mouse. Top with ground up dark cookies. I used Oreos - minus some of the filling, and some graham crackers. Decorate with gummy worms, edible flowers, and some mint leaves. You can add a dollop of Nutella or peanut butter if that would make your Mom extra happy

Voila! A garden fit for your queen. Happy Mother's Day!

