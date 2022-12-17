Shirleen's roasted chicken curry and "fry up" okra from the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-off

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Shirleen's whole roasted chicken curry is served alongside mashed potatoes, and traditional "fry up" okra with a delicious curry reduction sauce. She uses wiri-wiri peppers that are native to Guyana to add heat to her curry. If you can't find wiri-wiri peppers, scotch bonnets or habaneros work as a great substitute.

Roasted chicken curry

What you'll need

1 whole chicken

Curry breadcrumb mix

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup of butter, room temperature

1 lemon, halved

5 sprigs thyme

Special equipment

Piping bag

Baking sheet with a wire rack

Meat thermometer

Stand mixer or hand mixer

Fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth

How to make Shirleen's whole roasted curry chicken

1. Combine butter, breadcrumbs, spices, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer or bowl and mix until well combined. Transfer to a piping bag.

2. Rinse and prep whole chicken, and dry thoroughly. Using your hands, carefully loosen the skin all around the bird.

3. Pipe the stuffing under the skin of each breast, the legs, and the thighs. Smooth the stuffing so it's in an even layer.

4. Fill the cavity of the chicken with lemon and thyme sprigs.

5. Using butcher's twine, tie the chicken so that the wings are tight against the body and the feet are propped up above the legs.

6. Wrap the chickens with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

7. Preheat oven to 425F. Brush a layer of soft butter over the skin of the chicken, a pastry brush helps in this process. Season the chicken with salt.

8. Place chicken on a wire rack set over a baking sheet. Roast the chicken in the oven, rotating the baking sheet once, until the skin is dark brown, about 15 minutes.

9. Lower the oven temperature to 350F. Continue cooking the chickens until cooked through and the internal temperature reaches 155F at the leg joint, about 30 minutes more.

10. Let the chicken rest at room temperature for 25 minutes before serving.

Fry up Okra

What you'll need

1 pound of okra, sliced

1 small onion, diced

1/2 inch ginger root, grated

2 scallions, sliced, separate whites and greens

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 to 2 hot peppers, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Avocado oil or any other high-heat cooking oil

How to make "fry up" okra

1. Add oil to a non-stick pan and bring to high heat.

2. Add onions, white parts of scallions, and hot pepper. Saute for 2 minutes or until onions start to get fragrant.

3. Add garlic, ginger, and okra to the pan.

4. Saute on high heat for 5 minutes, add salt and pepper.

5. Remove from flame once okra takes on a slight char. Adjusting seasoning and discard hot pepper (or enjoy it for yourself!).

Mashed Potatoes

What you'll need

4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled

1 1/4 cups cream (can substitute milk)

1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt, or to taste

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley or chives for garnish

How to make mashed potatoes

1. Peel potatoes (cut potatoes in half if very large).

2. Place potatoes in a large pot and add enough cold water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil and cook partially covered until easily pierced with a knife

3. Boil for 20-25 minutes depending on the size of your potatoes.

4. Drain well and transfer to the bowl of your stand mixer or mixing bowl, if using a hand mixer.

5. Mash potatoes lightly by hand to break them up before mixing. Start the mixer on low speed for 30 seconds then increase to medium and slowly drizzle in 1 to 1 1/4 cups of hot cream or milk.

6. With the mixer on, add softened butter one tablespoon at a time, waiting a few seconds between each addition. Potatoes should be whipped and fluffy.

7. Add salt to taste.

Curry reduction sauce

What you'll need

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 in ginger root, grated

1 to 2 hot peppers, optional

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon of cornstarch if needed

Cooking oil of choice

How to make curry reduction sauce

1. Combine curry spices and add enough water to form a paste, set aside.

2. Place oil in a pan on medium heat.

3. Add onion, garlic, ginger and saute for 2 minutes.

4. Add curry paste and stir constantly so spices do not burn, and toast for about a minute.

5. Add broth and simmer on low for 5 to 6 minutes.

6. Add coconut milk, and reduce for another 5 minutes.

7. If the sauce is too watery, add cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water and add to the sauce.

8. Once the sauce is at the right consistency, strain in a fine sieve or through a cheesecloth. Set aside and keep warm until ready to serve.

Watch the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-off to see Ken Rosato and Shirleen Allicot go head-to-head in the kitchen for the coveted title of best newsroom chef!

