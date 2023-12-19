Lucy Yang's delicious 5-ingredient Christmas Holly Treats for a festive holiday season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From gingerbread cookies to peppermint bark, everyone has their favorite holiday snacks.

This holiday season, Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang is sharing her mother's recipe for some festive Christmas Holly Treats! Here's how to make them:

Ingredients List:

Butter

Marshmallows

Corn Flakes

Red Hots Candy

Green Food Coloring

Instructions:

Step 1 : Melt butter and marshmallows in a saucepan

Step 2 : Add green food coloring to your melted butter and marshmallows (you can add a little blue coloring too if you'd like!)

Step 3 : Stir in cornflakes into your saucepan until they are all coated

Step 4 : Scoop your mixture into small mounds and place them on a plate or tray

Step 5 : Add some Red Hots candy pieces on the top of each mound as "berries" for a finishing touch

Voila - you've just made some Christmas Holly Treats. Hurry and share your creation, or else you might eat all of them!

