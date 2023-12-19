Lucy Yang's delicious 5-ingredient Christmas Holly Treats for a festive holiday season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From gingerbread cookies to peppermint bark, everyone has their favorite holiday snacks.
This holiday season, Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang is sharing her mother's recipe for some festive Christmas Holly Treats! Here's how to make them:
Ingredients List:
Butter
Marshmallows
Corn Flakes
Red Hots Candy
Green Food Coloring
Instructions:
Step 1: Melt butter and marshmallows in a saucepan
Step 2: Add green food coloring to your melted butter and marshmallows (you can add a little blue coloring too if you'd like!)
Step 3: Stir in cornflakes into your saucepan until they are all coated
Step 4: Scoop your mixture into small mounds and place them on a plate or tray
Step 5: Add some Red Hots candy pieces on the top of each mound as "berries" for a finishing touch
Voila - you've just made some Christmas Holly Treats. Hurry and share your creation, or else you might eat all of them!
