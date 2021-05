PHILADELPHIA -- Breakfast lovers will soon have a new option.Your favorite cereals will now come in oatmeal form.Beginning next month, you'll be able to get Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Trix in oatmeal varieties.General Mills says the oatmeals will also come with toppings to match.Here's a closer look at each one:The new options will hit Walmart exclusively in June and then expand to other stores soon after.The suggested retail price is $2.48.