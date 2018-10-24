FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's unveils new breakfast items. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 24, 2018.

McDonald's has announced new breakfast offerings for the first time since 2013.

The Triple Breakfast Stack is a sandwich that comes with two slices of American cheese between two sausage patties, topped with bacon and an egg. They are available on a McMuffin, a biscuit or McGriddles cakes.

The fast food chain said the inspiration comes from customers ordering their own concoctions off the "Secret Menu."

"People have been hacking our menu for years, so much so that it's inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks," Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz, said in a statement. "We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald's crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can't wait to see what they come up with next. You never know what might end up on our menu."

Triple Breakfast Stacks are available for a limited time beginning on November 1.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldmcdonald'sbreakfast
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Park Terrace Grill brings Mediterranean fare to Park Slope
Po'Mi debuts in Bed-Stuy, with sandwiches and more
New casual Indian eatery Manchi debuts in Midtown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
Single ticket claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Police: LI man throws rock at van, beats woman, assaults cops
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Mattresses, sofas fuel 4-alarm fire at NJ furniture store
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
7th child dies, 11 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Show More
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Teens wanted for at least 7 robberies at Midtown restaurants
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Ex-NY Senate leader gets prison in corruption case
20 soccer fans injured when escalator collapses
More News