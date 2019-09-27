Neighborhood Eats: Dominican vegan food in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Blenlly Mena's business is a corner restaurant with a couple of counters and limited hours - just Friday and Saturday evenings - and the food is Dominican-vegan.At 'Next Stop Vegan' in the Bronx, there are a bunch of innovators in the kitchen coming together with different dishes.Mena became a vegan five years ago while living in Los Angeles. When she moved to South Korea, her business started percolating, because people wanted to try what she was eating."I started to cook for them on the weekend," she said.Once she was back in the Bronx, she started focusing on the Domincan aspect and launched 'Next Stop Vegan,' which is now meal prep, catering and a part-time restaurant.INGREDIENTS for patties2 cup cooked--Brown Rice1 cup black beans from can (do not strain before)2 tsp liquid smoke1 cup plain breadcrumbs or panko1 tsp paprika1 tsp black pepper2 tsp salt1 tsp oregano1 tsp Coconut oilAdd all contents to food processor and pulseRemove mixture and refrigerate for 2 hrs.Remove from fridge and mold into balls-should make 2-3 goodHeat olive oil in large frying pan -medium high heatPlace patties and press down with another heavy pan as the patties cook, flip to get both sides crispy4-6 green plantainsPeel and deep fry each plantain.Then flatten each fried plantain and deep fry again.Use these plantains as the bread for the patacon sandwichcup vegan mayonnaisecup ketchupSalt, pepper,2 tsp worcestershire saucecup orange juiceComibine all ingredients in small bowlTop one patacon plantain with chimi patty, lettuce, tomato slices, red onions and drizzle with vegan chimi sauce and top with one more plantainMakes 2-3 sandwiches----------