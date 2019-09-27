neighborhood eats

Neighborhood Eats: Dominican vegan food in the Bronx

By
PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Blenlly Mena's business is a corner restaurant with a couple of counters and limited hours - just Friday and Saturday evenings - and the food is Dominican-vegan.

At 'Next Stop Vegan' in the Bronx, there are a bunch of innovators in the kitchen coming together with different dishes.

Mena became a vegan five years ago while living in Los Angeles. When she moved to South Korea, her business started percolating, because people wanted to try what she was eating.

"I started to cook for them on the weekend," she said.

Once she was back in the Bronx, she started focusing on the Domincan aspect and launched 'Next Stop Vegan,' which is now meal prep, catering and a part-time restaurant.

Vegan Chimi Patacon

INGREDIENTS for patties
2 cup cooked--Brown Rice
1 cup black beans from can (do not strain before)
2 tsp liquid smoke
1 cup plain breadcrumbs or panko
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp black pepper
2 tsp salt

1 tsp oregano
1 tsp Coconut oil

Add all contents to food processor and pulse
Remove mixture and refrigerate for 2 hrs.
Remove from fridge and mold into balls-should make 2-3 good

Cooking
Heat olive oil in large frying pan -medium high heat
Place patties and press down with another heavy pan as the patties cook, flip to get both sides crispy

Patacon plantains:
4-6 green plantains
Peel and deep fry each plantain.
Then flatten each fried plantain and deep fry again.

Use these plantains as the bread for the patacon sandwich

Vegan chimi sauce:
cup vegan mayonnaise
cup ketchup
Salt, pepper,
2 tsp worcestershire sauce
cup orange juice
Comibine all ingredients in small bowl

Top one patacon plantain with chimi patty, lettuce, tomato slices, red onions and drizzle with vegan chimi sauce and top with one more plantain

Makes 2-3 sandwiches

----------
