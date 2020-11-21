New Jersey coronavirus update: Food bank hands out thousands of Thanksgiving dinners

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8083202" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The little owl has since been appropriately renamed Rockefeller as it receives the TLC needed to recover.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A food bank in New Jersey handed out thousands of dinners Saturday to help make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday special for families in need.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey distributed 2,000 holiday food boxes in the parking lot of Kean University in Union.The drive-thru event was meant to help Union County residents dealing with food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.Last year, CFBNJ handed out 44,000 pounds of food and about 5,700 turkeys and the organization says the needs of the community are even greater this year.Anyone interested in supporting CFBNJ's Annual Turkey Drive can do so at the organization's website.