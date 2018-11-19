NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

Go NUTS over this all Nutella Cafe in NYC

Go NUTS over this all Nutella cafe in Union Square

Go nuts over this all-Nutella cafe that just opened in Union Square with delicious Nutella treats!

Emily Sowa, Edwin Cartagena and Heather Harkins
UNION SQUARE (WABC) --
A cafe dedicated to Nutella opened last week and dozens of New Yorkers lined up for their favorite nutty sweets.

Nutella is a chocolate, nut spread owned by Ferrero International. It's originated in Europe, but is now available in most grocery stores.

Last year, the company planted the first standalone Nutella Cafe in Chicago, where it was also met with lots of hype and lots of lines.

The new cafe will offer a slew of Chicago fan favorites - including the popular Pound Cake Panzanella and Grilled Baguette - along with crepes, pops, creme brlée, lattes, sandwiches and pudding - all made with Nutella.

The Nutella Cafe is located at 116 University Place at 13th Street in Union Square.

