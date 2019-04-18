New York City restaurants utilizing unique in-kitchen farming systems

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- You've heard of farm to table, with restaurants turning more to local growers for fresh items to cook and serve. But now, thanks to technology, chefs are growing what they need IN the kitchen.And the rest of us could soon be able to do the same thing -- imagine growing broccoli in your kitchen.Well, modern day window boxes are taking root in the kitchen of "Untitled."For about nine months, Chef Suzanne Cupps has been using the SproutsIO system to grow herbs and greens, which are used in sauces and to garnish.The system uses an app that has a camera aimed at the plants and sends alerts, sometimes letting users know they need to add water.Chef James Kent is also using the SproutsIO system at his new restaurant "Crown Shy."Kent has grown sage, coriander, chervil, wheatgrass and is looking forward to growing peppers. Everything he grows gets used in pristine condition.The seeds come in a disc, the LED lamp stimulates plant growth, and there's no soil -- it's all hydroponic and aeroponic.Farmshelf is another system being used in restaurants."Tender Greens" in Union Square is using lettuce and herbs grown in its Farmshelf. It's much larger and can grow a variety of items at a time.Both Farmshelf and SproutsIO will be available for residential use.----------