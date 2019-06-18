Food & Drink

Need a summer job? Reynolds Wrap will pay you to travel US, eat free barbecue!

Looking for a summer job?

Look no further! Reynolds Wrap is looking to hire a new employee who will travel the United States for two weeks.

Not only will they pay for travel, but, whoever is lucky enough to be named the 2019 Chief Grilling Officer will be able to taste test savory BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country.

The CGO will additionally receive a $10,000 stipend and allow you to bring a guest along for the ride.

Applications will close on Wednesday, June 19 at 12 a.m.
