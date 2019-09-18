Food & Drink

San Gennaro Festival hosts its first zeppole eating contest

By Eyewitness News
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- For the first time in its 93-year history, the feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy hosted a zeppole eating contest.

The winner was Wayne Algenio, who ate 54 zeppoles in 6 minutes. That's the new record because it's the only record.

He raced to the finish with 8 other hungry competitors.

Wayne said he prepared for the competition by drinking lots of water to stretch out his stomach.

He won $100 from the vendor "Danny on the Corner."

The celebration spans more than 10 blocks with vendors offering everything from zeppoles to custom made jewelry.

There is plenty of entertainment and family activities.

For those who missed the zeppole contest, the 4th annual meatball eating competition is Saturday at 1 p.m.

