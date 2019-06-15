'Tracks,' popular Penn Station eatery forced to close by end of summer

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A popular eatery in Penn Station is forced to shut down by the end of summer due to construction.Tracks Bar and Grill was given the notice to vacate by August 31st as work gets done on a new entrance."This is such a great location, great vibe," says customer Knute Salhus.A great location and a great vibe is what customers want after a hard day at work, before their long commute home."Great bartenders, the clams are always good," says Kevin Brophy.The regulars at Tracks are learning after nearly 16 years that the doors of their oasis will close."It sucks, Tracks is a landmark. This is always the spot we come," Brophy adds."When the trains are delayed and you're waiting, at least you can come here and relax and get a good meal," said John Carpentieri.Tracks is being evicted along with nine other businesses for a $600 million overhaul of the transit hub, including a new entrance to Penn Station.Co-owner Bruce Caulfield now has to find a new place to work - though he still has hope."I'm really trying to reach the ears of Governor Cuomo - he has the final decision on everything happening here," Caulfield said.Closing Tracks also means that 25 employees will be out of a job - including John Flores, who has been behind the bar since it first opened in 2003.----------