Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers

After getting all that Halloween candy, you may wondering what to do with the leftovers (if there are any).

You could donate them to soldiers overseas.

Several places, including dentists' offices around the tri-state are teaming up with Operation Gratitude. They will collect the candy, then send it off.

You could even call your local chapter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, to find out rules on bringing unopened Halloween candy for sick children and their families.

There's also Soldiers' Angels Treats for Troops and Operation Shoebox.
