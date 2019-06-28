Food & Drink

Would you try blue cheese-flavored ice cream or ranch Pop Tarts?

Summer is ice cream's big moment of the year, but do you need a reason to venture past vanilla?

There is an award-winning gelato whipped in London that has become a huge hit.

The flavor? Blue cheese.



La Gelateria is famous for taking unexpected flavors and freezing them.

Other flavor options on their menu include pear and parmesan, and and extra virgin olive oil - which has been seen on a few local menus too.

There's one other food item that's not yet a thing, but one Twitter user is making waves to make it something. Ranch Pop Tarts.

Twitter user Kyle Heroff's pitch is that people say you can put ranch on anything!

Hidden Valley Ranch even weighed in, Tweeting: "Hey Pop Tarts - let's have som fun and give the people what they want!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I killed them with my bare hands,' mother said of twins
LIVE: Thousands mark 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
Investigation after man found fatally shot in taxi behind NY CVS
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Fatal Bronx school stabbing trial begins with emotional day
Show More
Husband of missing CT mom wants charges dropped against girlfriend
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
People warned to stay out of NJ's largest lake
Sex offender with 168 arrests captured in groping of traffic agent
More TOP STORIES News