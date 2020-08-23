shooting

Gunfire at New Jersey football game wounds 1; shooter sought

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gunfire at a football game in New Jersey wounded one person over the weekend, authorities said.

Two semi-professional teams were playing Saturday evening at Crescent Field when a fight broke out between the players, Camden County prosecutors and Pennsauken police said.

The fight participants ended up in the parking lot, where an unknown person fired multiple shots toward the crowd, authorities said.

RELATED: NYC shootings: 5 killed this weekend, including young Bronx mother of 3

Officers responding shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday found one person with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and he was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition, authorities said.

Police are searching for the person or persons who fired shots into the crowd. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.

Last year in November, a shooting at a high school football game critically injured a 10-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds. A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound and was treated at the hospital and released.
EMBED More News Videos

Players and spectators ran for cover Friday night when a gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people.



Six people, including one of the victims, were charged in connection with the shooting.
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities give update on NJ high school football game shooting on November 16, 2019.




EMBED More News Videos

EMS radio call at high school football shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey on November 16, 2019.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countynew jerseyfootballshootinghigh school football
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
61-year-old woman inadvertently struck by bullet in Bronx
11 shootings leave 3 more dead in NYC
Sources: killing of off-duty correction officer was planned
Megan Thee Stallion reveals who she says shot her last month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought for questioning in Queens rape
COVID News: Students test positive after attending NJ beach party
COVID News: Connecticut residents warned of 'serious outbreak'
5 killed in NYC weekend shootings, including young mother of 3
Marco strengthens into hurricane, Laura also tracking toward Gulf coast
Black Lives Matter mural serves as powerful backdrop for wedding
Larry King speaks out after deaths of his 2 kids weeks apart
Show More
Trump's sister criticizes president in newly released secret recordings
NFL asks NJ lab to investigate after irregularities found in teams' COVID tests
NYPD searching for man who stole car, $1,500 worth of property
NJ state employee shot dead by stray bullet in front of home
COVID Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; NY again sees new lows
More TOP STORIES News