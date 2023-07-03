Wisconsin roller coaster gets stuck upside down, leaving passengers stranded for hours

CRANDON, Wis. -- Riders on a roller coaster got quite the thrill ride, getting stuck upside down.
The roller coaster at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, shut down mid-ride. Passengers were left stuck for at least three hours.
The shut-down is believed to be due to a malfunction. Emergency responders from surrounding counties arrived to remove the passengers.
Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital.
